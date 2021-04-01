World Health Day 2021
Every year on April 7 the world recognizes World Health Day. Established by the World Health Organization in 1948, with its first celebration in 1950, the day brings global awareness to a specific health theme. For 2021, the theme is “Building a fairer, healthier world,” and the INBT community joins in this awareness day by highlighting faculty and students participating in research that can improve the quality of human life.
