INBT postdoctoral fellow awarded HFSP Cross-Disciplinary Fellowship

A Johns Hopkins postdoctoral researcher was awarded the Human Frontier Science Program fellowship for his research. The fellowship encourages early career scientists to broaden their research skills by moving into new areas of study while working in a new country.

Byunghwa Kang, postdoctoral fellow who joined the Schulman lab in 2023, was awarded this HSFP Cross-Disciplinary Fellowship. This fellowship is for those who hold a doctoral degree from a non-biological discipline (e.g. physics, chemistry, mathematics, engineering or computer sciences) and who have not worked in the life sciences before.

His research for which he was awarded the fellowship focuses on how non-equilibrium conditions that generate substrate and product flux within biomolecular condensates alter catalytic rates of biological catalysts.

“Biomolecular condensates are membrane-less organelles that control over thousands of biochemical reactions in intracellular space. However, it is elusive how they can control the catalytic rate in cells and life. To understand this, I suggested there must be non-equilibrium or far-from equilibrium conditions within biomolecular condensates to accelerate/control catalytic reactions,” Kang said about his research.

With the advice of Rebecca Schulman, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Kang is trying to create a synthetic biomolecular model system that is controlled by non-equilibrium conditions and seeing what happen in catalytic reactions.

“There are numerous significances in receiving the HFSP postdoctoral fellowship, but in my opinion, this proves that my idea for postdoctoral research is eminently reasonable and totally unique. In this process, only a limited number of applications survive and the fact that my application survived means that my postdoctoral research potential has been recognized by esteemed researchers, serving as my strong motivation to believe in and perform my research idea,” Kang said.