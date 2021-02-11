“In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges and hardships to the global community. Like many organizations, the INBT had to adapt to new norms to ensure the health and safety of the community, everyone we work with, our families, our friends, and beyond,” said Sharon Gerecht and Hai-Quan Mao in their Directors’ Letter in the 2020 Nano-Bio Report, “We are thankful to everyone for their patience, assistance, and commitment as we all learned to adapt in these unfathomable times and continue to support one another and move forward. As a result of everyone’s contributions the INBT achieved many accomplishments in our research, translation, education, and outreach initiatives, and we are pleased to share some of them with you in the 2020 Nano-Bio Report.”

The Nano-Bio report is a combination of an annual report and magazine that includes engaging stories along with data that highlights the INBT’s research, education, translation, and outreach accomplishments. We thank everyone who contributed to the 2020 edition and encourage comments and feedback from readers.