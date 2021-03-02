World Engineering Day 2021

Recently established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2019, the first World Engineering Day was celebrated on March 4, 2020, and will continue to be celebrated every March 4. The day was established to bring worldwide recognition to engineers, engineering contributions, and the role engineering plays in shaping a sustainable and healthy future. It also promotes engineering as a career. On this day we would like to share some of the great research done by our INBT engineers and collaborators.