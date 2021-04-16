INBT Students Among 2021 PURA Award Recipients

Undertaking independent research is a hope for all students. Now, two students at the INBT will be able to do this with the help of the Provost’s Undergraduate Research Award (PURA). Provost Joseph Cooper (1991-1995) established the PURA program in 1993 with a generous endowment by the Hodson Trust. The award allows students to work on an independent project over the academic year, with the assistance of a JHU mentor, to conceive, design, and execute the project. This encourages students to be creative and put their knowledge and skill into practice.

The INBT undergraduate recipients for 2021 include Bruce Enzmann and Michael Lan for their projects on “Design of a Face Mask Filter to Combat the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic and Other Droplet and Airborne Diseases” and “Reinnervation and Design of a Face Mask Filter to Combat the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic”, respectively. Both students are mentored by INBT associate director and materials science professor Hai-Quan Mao.

The full list of PURA award recipients can be viewed on the HOUR website.