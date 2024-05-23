INBT STUDENTS AMONG 2024 PURA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Undertaking independent research is a goal for many students, and here at INBT, undergraduate students can do this with the help of the Provost’s Undergraduate Research Award (PURA). Provost Joseph Cooper (1991-1995) established the PURA program in 1993 with a generous endowment by the Hodson Trust. The award allows students to work on an independent project over the academic year, with the assistance of a Johns Hopkins mentor, to conceive, design, and execute the project. This encourages students to be creative and put their knowledge and skills into practice.

The INBT undergraduate summer 2024 recipients and their faculty mentor includes:

Claire Chung

Project: Effect of Small Molecule Cocktail on the Functional and Genetic Profile of iPSC-derived Blood-Brain Barrier Models

Mentors: Peter Searson, Lily Liang

Neeti Prasad

Project: The effect of drugs GW2580, curcumin, and piperine crystal composition and size on macrophage response

Mentors: Jamie Hernandez, Josh Doloff