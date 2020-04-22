INBT Recognized with Green Blue Jay Partner of the Year Award

The Office of Sustainability honored a new selection of Johns Hopkins community members who have demonstrated a commitment to sustainability principles and action on Monday during a virtual 2020 Green Blue Jay Awards ceremony.

The awards, held annually as a part of the university’s Earth Week celebrations, honor those who have contributed to sustainability-related dialogue and action in the areas of peer engagement, operational improvements, events and programming, and academics. This year’s event was conducted via Zoom, with keynote remarks by Ellen MacKenzie, dean of the university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. Elizabeth Stuart, professor and associate dean for education at the Bloomberg School, presented four awards.

Johns Hopkins’ Institute for NanoBioTechnology has been named the second Partner of the Year. Gina Wadas (bottom left photo) and Christine Duke (top left photo)are recognized for their green efforts with the organization, engaging and educating their colleagues, and completing the Green Office Certification Checklist.

See the full story and all 2020 awardees on the Hub.