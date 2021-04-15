The INBT Celebrates Sustainable Practices on Earth Day 2021

The first Earth Day in 1970 was a movement towards public awareness about the impact of human behaviors on the health of the planet. It first began in the United States and in 1990 campaign efforts mobilized to bring Earth Day to the global stage. Since then, over a billion people participate in this global awareness day on April 22. The Institute for NanoBioTechnology is proud to participate in sustainable practices in our offices* and laboratories for a healthier planet for all.

*The INBT is a four-feathered green certified office by the Johns Hopkins Office of Sustainability.