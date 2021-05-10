Caps Off to You, 2021 Graduates

The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a cellular interface between the brain and bloodstream that plays a critical role in maintaining homeostasis. In vitro models that accurately mimic both structural and functional hallmarks of the human BBB are lacking. In Peter Searson’s lab, Raleigh Linville developed BBB models with these hallmarks by combining stem cell technology and tissue engineering. These models have since been applied to develop strategies for drug delivery into the brain and to explore mechanisms of BBB dysfunction during cancer and neurodegenerative disease.

Linville earned his PhD in biomedical engineering under the mentorship of Peter Searson, co-founder and core faculty member at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Linville will soon join Myriam Heiman’s lab at the Broad Institute where he will continue to explore the BBB with particular interest in transcriptomic profiling of the human BBB during health and disease. He has particular interest in developing BBB models to better study neurodegenerative disease mechanisms.

