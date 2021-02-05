American Heart Month February 2021

The color red in February is not only used for celebrating Valentine’s Day, but to bring awareness to the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, heart disease. President Lyndon B. Johnson established February as American Heart Month in December 1963 and the first heart health month was celebrated in February 1964. The first Friday of American Heart Month is also National Wear Red Day. This day is an initiative by the American Heart Association to bring awareness about heart disease in women.

Heart disease, also called cardiovascular disease, is a collective term for an array of conditions that effect the heart and blood vessels, and can effect people of any age. Many organizations, public, private, and governmental, have come together to research heart disease and establish programs to educate the public about behaviors that help prevent heart disease. Preventative measures includes understanding your risk of developing the disease, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, not smoking, and more. There is also much research being conducted to help those living with heart disease. Learn more about some of that research by INBT faculty and students.