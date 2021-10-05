Every year October 9 is a day to celebrate and raise awareness on how nanotechnology has enriched lives. No matter how the prefix nano is mathematically expressed— 10-9, 0.000000001, or 1/1,000,000,000—it indicates time and length units that are difficult to imagine. For example, a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers thick, a strand of human DNA is 2.5 nanometers in diameter, and your fingernail grows one nanometer per second!

So why do INBT researchers work at the nanoscale? To improve and find solutions to health care needs, researchers must enter the environment of the cellular world where many biological functions take place, and that happens at minuscule scales.

To work in these tiny environments researchers need tools adapted to its scale. The materials they use to create these tools, when built on the nanoscale, behave differently. Properties such as their chemical reactivity, melting point, and permeability, change relative to size. This means researchers are better able to tailor materials for specific needs. Because of this, INBT is creating a wide range of medical tools, tests, and therapies to better assist clinicians and patients.

Check out some of INBT’s small-scale research in honor of National Nanotechnology Day 2021.