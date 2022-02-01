World Cancer Day 2022

Every year on February 4 the world recognizes World Cancer Day. It is a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) that began in 2000. The 2022 theme “Close the Care Gap”, is about raising awareness of this equity gap that affects almost everyone, in high as well as low- and middle-income countries, and is costing lives. The INBT community joins in this awareness day by highlighting faculty and students participating in cancer research that can improve the quality of human life.