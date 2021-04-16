World Book and Copyright Day 2021
Every year on April 23 there is a worldwide celebration of literature called World Book and Copyright Day. Designated by the United Nations, World Book and Copyright Day, recognizes the importance of books and encourages everyone to participate in the enjoyment of books and the sharing of knowledge across communities, cultures, and generations. The INBT is pleased to recognize this important day by sharing books by our faculty and contributors, whose topics aim to improve human health and well-being.
Biomechanics in Oncology
Hypoxia and Cancer Metastasis
Modern Mechanobiology
Mechanics of Biological Systems
