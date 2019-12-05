Tza-Huei (Jeff) Wang named IEEE Fellow

Tza-Huei (Jeff) Wang, a core member of the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and a professor in our Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been named an IEEE Fellow, effective January 1, 2020. The designation of “Fellow” is bestowed on those who have made outstanding contributions to IEEE fields of interest. Jeff is being recognized for contributions to micro- and nano-technologies for biomedical applications.

IEEE comprises more than 400,000 members in 160 countries, and its members are leaders in fields including aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications, biomedical engineering, and electric power and consumer electronics.