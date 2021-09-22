Tza-Huei (Jeff) Wang Appointed the Louis M. Sardella Professor

Tza-Huei (Jeff) Wang, professor of mechanical engineering, was appointed the Louis M. Sardella Professor in the Whiting School of Engineering. This endowed professorship was established this year through the generosity of the estate of Louis (Lou) M. Sardella. A Baltimore native, Lou graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering mechanics in 1969. He was a longtime supporter of the university and the Whiting School, establishing multiple undergraduate scholarships and faculty awards. He served on the Whiting School advisory council from 2005 to 2008. Lou died in February 2020.

Jeff joined Johns Hopkins in 2002. He holds a joint appointment with the Department of Biomedical Engineering and is the principal investigator for the BioMEMS and Single Molecule Dynamics Lab. Wang is also a core member at the INBT. His research sits at the intersection of the development of new technologies for molecular analysis and biomedical research, microfluidics, single molecule manipulation and detection, and nano/micro scale fabrication. He holds 20 patents and has authored more than 150 research articles.