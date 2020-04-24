Two INBT Students Awarded NSF GRFP Recognition

Photo: Derek VanDyke (left) and Alexander Hasnain (right)

The National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) recognizes and supports STEM graduate students that show outstanding performance in their field. It is one of the oldest fellowships established by the NSF and is an extremely competitive award with well over 10,000 applications received every year. The GRFP supports graduate research training and provides recipients three years of financial support, which includes a $34,000 annual stipend and a $12,000 education allowance.

Two INBT students have been awarded recognized by the NSF GRFP. Derek VanDyke is the recipient of the award and Alexander Hasnain received honorable mention.