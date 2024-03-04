Terri Ware Receives Outstanding Staff Award

Above photo: Terri Ware (first row center) and other award recipients, along with representatives from Men of Color Hopkins Alliance and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Sigma Sigma Chapter.

Terri Ware, the Institute for NanoBioTechnology’s administrative coordinator received the Outstanding Staff Award from the Men of Color Hopkins Alliance and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, Sigma Sigma Chapter, at their Women’s Appreciation Dinner on Friday, March 1, 2024. The event was a kick-off celebration for Women’s History Month and to celebrate the women of color on campus.

Ware received the award for the superb support she provides the INBT and Hopkins faculty, staff, students, and visitors. She is know for her gregarious personality, upbeat attitude, and genuine care for people to aid them in completing their professional duties and keeping their health and spirits cared for too. Additionally, Ware is an ambassador for Hopkins Lactation Support Services, specifically, maintaining the lactation support room in Shaffer Hall, and she supports the Johns Hopkins Office of Sustainability in their Climate Action and Sustainability Plan in their goal to a pathway of zero waste by advising the Institute’s members on proper waste bin use and being a Free Food Alert administrator.

“When I was informed that I received the award nomination, I was happy and a little anxious. When I did win, it was like I hit the lottery. I felt empowered, appreciated, relieved, and overly grateful. I’ve never won an award at Johns Hopkins, so this was a big deal for me. It makes me want to do better and give a little more of myself. I don’t do my job because I want to get noticed or recognized. I really love what I do,” said Ware”

Ware was not the only person to receive an award that night. Women of the Johns Hopkins community were recognized in other categories including Outstanding Student Organization, Faculty, Scholar, and Leader. The event also featured entertainment, including poetry readings from BlueJays & Poets and music from Melanotes.