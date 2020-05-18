Sung Hoon Kang Recipient of Cohen Translation Engineering Fund Grant

Sung Hoon Kang, associate faculty member at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology (INBT) is a recipient of the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering Cohen Translation Engineering Fund grant for his project, Vaso-Lock: A 3D Printed Coupling Device for Microvascular Anastomosis. Kang is also an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Microvascular anastomosis is a highly specialized surgical technique of hand-sewing together blood vessels in plastic and reconstructive surgery along with many other surgical specialties. While a common procedure, it requires years of training and practice, and hours to complete in the operating room. Kang, working with a team of vascular and microvascular plastic surgeons, used 3D printing to create Vaso-Lock, which holds together free vascular ends instead of requiring stitches. The stent is made from materials approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and it is biocompatible.

The fund is made possible by Hopkins alum Neil Cohen ’83 and his wife, Sherry. The fund serves as a catalyst for translating cutting-edge research into practice by providing faculty with critical early funding.

Read the full announcement and other recipient information on the Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures website.