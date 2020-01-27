Sung Hoon Kang: A New Medical Device Taking Shape

Sung Hoon Kang, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, is developing 3D-printed cardiovascular implants that can change shape to keep up with the growth of their recipients. He and his colleagues call the process 4D printing, with the fourth dimension being time, and Kang says it has the potential to save both lives and money by eliminating the need for multiple replacement surgeries. Kang is also an associate faculty member at the INBT.

Video by The Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering