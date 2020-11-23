Student Research Spotlight Mikaela Mallin

Q: Explain the Pienta lab’s perspective on PACC migration and behavior?

MM: We like to think about prostate cancer using ecological paradigms. For instance, the tumor lives in a micro-environment (just like the environment that surrounds humans), which is comprised of many species that are constantly interacting. In this case, each different type of cell within the tumor micro-environment represents a different “species” and, like any ecosystem, these species compete for resources. Similar to lions, hyenas, and wild dogs competing for prey, access to shelter, or water on the African grasslands, the different cancer cells in the tumor are competing for resources like oxygen, glucose, and growth factors.

Additionally, if resources are scarce in one area, animals will leave to find resources elsewhere. The species who do this most frequently or effectively are typically the best at surviving. It’s this same principle, called the optimal foraging theory, that the Pienta Lab uses to understand how and why cells within the tumor micro-environment may migrate away from the primary tumor and spread to other parts of the body. We believe the PACC “species” is able to migrate the most efficiently whenever they need to search to find new resources. We hypothesize that this phenomenon could be the driving force behind metastasis.