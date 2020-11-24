Sharon Gerecht Named AAAS Fellow

Sharon Gerecht, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, the Edward J. Schaefer Professor in Engineering, and director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology (INBT), has been named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)—a lifetime distinction that recognizes outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Sharon, whose research focuses on stem cells and their surroundings, especially as applied to tissue repair and regeneration, has been honored for distinguished contributions to the field of biochemical engineering, particularly establishing dynamics of cellular microenvironments for vascular differentiation and tissue regeneration.

She will be formally recognized in the AAAS News & Notes section of the journal Science on November 27, 2020, followed by a virtual induction ceremony on held on February 13, 2021.