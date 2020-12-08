Sharon Gerecht and Nitish Thakor Elected to National Academy of Inventors

Sharon Gerecht, director of the INBT and core faculty member, and Nitish Thakor, INBT affiliate faculty member, are two of three faculty members at the Whiting School of Engineering to have been elected fellows of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), a distinction that recognizes and honors academic inventors who have created or facilitated outstanding inventions that have had an impact on society. The other faculty recipient is Rama Chellappa.

Sharon is a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, the Edward J. Schaefer Professor in Engineering, and director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology. Her research focuses on stem cells and their surroundings, especially as applied to tissue repair and regeneration.

Nitish is a professor of biomedical engineering and electrical and computer engineering at the Whiting School and a professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and director of the Laboratory for Neuroengineering. His research focuses on neural prosthesis, brain-machine interfacing, neurological instrumentation, and clinical applications of neural and rehabilitation technologies.

They will be formally inducted at the NAI Fellows Induction Ceremony on June 7 to 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

You can view the announcement from the Hub and see the other recipients at Johns Hopkins.