Sangmoo Jeong Receives NIH’s Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award
Sangmoo Jeong, INBT core researcher and assistant professor of chemical and bimolecular engineering recently received NIH’s Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award (MIRA). This prestigious award supports early-stage investigators to pursue basic research that could deepen our understanding of biological processes. With this five-year grant, Jeong and his team aim to investigate how cellular metabolism regulates the biogenesis of exosomes, which could lead to the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for various diseases. Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles present in body fluids capable of carrying cargo to other parts of the body. Hence their formation and the mechanisms that govern how they work are of considerable biological interest.
Story by the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.
