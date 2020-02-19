Researcher Spotlight: Pei-Hsun Wu

Pei-Hsun Wu is an associate research professor at Johns Hopkins University in the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and the Physical Sciences-Oncology Center. His research focuses on the development of high throughput image-based single cell analysis method, systems analysis of tumor microenvironments in cancer invasion and establish machine vision, and machine learning algorithm for quantitative profiling microenvironment of patient tumors and predicting tumor outcomes.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at National Taiwan University (Taipei) in 2003, his PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Florida for his work in cellular biophysics, and did his postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University.