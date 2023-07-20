Rebecca Schulman receives 2023 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellowship

The Fellowship is the Department of Defense’s flagship single-investigator award for basic research.

Rebecca Schulman, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Kent Gordon Croft Investment Management Faculty Scholar, and associate researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology has been chosen by the U.S. Department of Defense to receive a 2023 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellowship.

These fellowships serve as a catalyst for advancing transformative fundamental research within universities, nurturing high-risk ideas in pursuit of breakthrough discoveries, and giving researchers freedom to explore the frontiers of knowledge in their respective fields.

Rebecca’s project, “Self-organizing Biomaterials Using Biomolecular Networks,” will investigate whether engineers can create complex machines and materials using some of the same organizational principles found in living things.