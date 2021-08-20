Q&A with PSON Intern Jocelyn Hsu

Why did you apply for the PSON summer internship? What opportunities did it provide you?

My current research involves cell culture and wet lab techniques to collect data, but this summer I wanted to learn how to program and analyze data. I learned about image analysis techniques in MATLAB and established 3D modeling systems to better understand venous invasion in pancreatic cancer. This introduced me to pancreatic cancer and metastasis, as well as the importance of combining computer science with biology. I presented my results with the lab team every other week, which improved my presentation and communication methods.

This internship was unique because students from across the country could join different NCI-sponsored laboratories at various universities rather than all studying at a single site. The internship teaches the R-studio programming language to students with little coding experience and creates a final challenge to apply what we learned. So, we learned R-studio with each other, but we also did our research at our host institutes. The PSON group also had a virtual two-day conference where we shared our research, heard from patient advocates, and learned about science communication. This was one of my favorite parts of the summer as I got to know the other PSON fellows, prepare a poster and share my research, and learn about other students’ research who also used computational tools to understand cancer. The final project was a hackathon-style project where groups of two to three students were given a dataset to determine the druggable genes for enzalutamide-resistant prostate cancer. This project creatively combined the summer’s lessons and gave us space to present our ideas.