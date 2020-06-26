Netz Arroyo Seminar Recording

June 26, 2020

On June 25, 2020, the INBT hosted a seminar with guest speaker Netz Arroyo on, “Continuous, Real-Time Monitoring of Small Molecule Therapeutics in the Body.” Arroyo is an INBT associate faculty member and Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

