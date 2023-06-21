Meet our Summer 2023 Undergraduate Student Researchers

Above photo. Top row from left to right: Annabelle Hendrickson, Demetria Labat, Erin Hurley, Sarah Greshham, and Tyler Bartolome. Middle row from left to right: Justin Furgata, Kailee Parrot, Mikhaila Doyle, Simra Khan, and Viviana Velez Aviles. Bottom row from left to right: Nick Herbst, Olivia Barbieri, Roshni Patel, Thomas-Shadi Voges, and Will Dhana.

Every summer for 13 years, the INBT welcomes undergraduate students in the Nanotechnology for Biology and Bioengineering Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program. Students spend 10-weeks with INBT faculty and mentors heavily engaged in research projects ranging from developing cancer therapies and diagnostic tools to using regenerative engineering to heal the body. They also participate in professional development training, networking activities, and explore Baltimore and other surrounding cities.

Meet our student researchers, learn about their projects, and follow them on social media.