Meet our Summer 2022 Undergraduate Student Researchers

Above photo. Top row from left to right: Alexandra Wright, Andrea Kian, and Angel Garcia-Ramirez. Middle row from left to right: Ayanna Horsford, Dana Allabadibi, and Gabriela Bentolila. Bottom row from left to right: Nyssa Engebo, Peyton Panovich, and Christine Wei.

Every summer for 12 years, the INBT welcomes undergraduate students in the Nanotechnology for Biology and Bioengineering Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program. Students spend 10-weeks with INBT faculty and mentors heavily engaged in research projects ranging from developing cancer therapies and diagnostic tools to using regenerative engineering to heal the body. They also participate in professional development training, networking activities, and explore Baltimore and other surrounding cities.

Meet our student researchers, learn about their projects, and follow them on social media.