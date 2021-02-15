Laura Wood Receives President’s Frontier Finalist Award

Laura Wood, INBT associate faculty member and associate professor of pathology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, is one of three three faculty recognized with the President’s Frontier Finalist Award. The award includes $80,000 to use toward their proposed research. The President’s Frontier Award winner was Andrew Holland, associate professor of molecular biology and genetics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Sharon Gerecht, INBT director and core faculty member, was a President’s Frontier Award winner in 2015.