Johns Hopkins Scholars Elected to AIMBE College of Fellows

Five Johns Hopkins faculty members have been elected to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering 2024 College of Fellows. Election to AIMBE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to medical and biomedical engineers and recognizes the top 2% of engineers in these fields. It honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering and medicine research, practice, or education.

Fellows will be honored during an induction ceremony today at the AIMBE Annual Event in Arlington, Virginia. The two of the five Hopkins fellows include members of the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and are:

Rebecca Schulman

Rebecca Schulman’s research focuses on the development of materials and nanostructures with the capacity for growth, transformation, and response similar to those of biological materials. She uses fundamental ideas from chemical engineering, biology, chemistry, soft matter physics, computer science, and mathematics to design and construct these materials and combines theory, modeling, and experiments in her work. Schulman’s work lies at the interface of structural and dynamic DNA nanotechnology, materials science, and synthetic biology.

Schulman, core researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, was recognized “for pioneering contributions to responsive and dynamic biomaterials development by integrating techniques from in vitro synthetic biology.”

Deok-Ho Kim

Deok-Ho Kim‘s research spans the disciplinary boundaries between nanotechnology, biomaterials, and mechanobiology, with an emphasis on applications to tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. His lab focuses on the development and application of bio-inspired materials and devices and functional tissue engineering models for elucidating regenerative biology, drug screening, disease modeling, and cell-based therapies.

Kim, associate researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and professor of biomedical engineering, was recognized “for outstanding contributions in developing microengineered biomaterials, advanced biofabrication technologies, and human microphysiological systems.”

