Johns Hopkins Researchers Elected to National Academy of Sciences

Excerpt modified from the Hub.

Three Johns Hopkins University researchers, including biomedical engineer and INBT associate researcher Jennifer Elisseeff, have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Other Johns Hopkins researchers include neuroscientist Amy Bastian, and astrophysicist and computer scientist Alex Szalay.

The three researchers are among 120 members and 23 international members elected this year, the academy announced Tuesday. With the new elections, the total number of active academy members grows to 2,565 and the total number of international members—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the U.S.—grows to 526. A full list of new members elected in 2023 can be found on the National Academy of Sciences website.

Elisseeff specializes in regenerative medicine, especially using the body’s own immune system as an avenue for tissue repair and regeneration. She directs the Translational Tissue Engineering Center, a joint venture between the Wilmer Eye Institute and the university’s Department of Biomedical Engineering, and is a professor of biomedical engineering, ophthalmology, materials science and engineering, and chemical and biomolecular engineering. Elisseeff joined Hopkins in 2001 after completing a fellowship at the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. She was previously elected to the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and she received the prestigious NIH Director’s Pioneer Award in 2019.

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and—with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine—provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.