Jennifer Elisseeff Elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Jennifer Elisseeff, professor of biomedical engineering, the Morton Goldberg Professor of Ophthalmology at the School of Medicine, director of the Johns Hopkins Translational Tissue Engineering Center, and INBT associate researchers has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as one of the class of 2022’s 261 new members. Elisseeff”s research focuses on the immune system as a therapeutic target for regenerative medicine and biomaterials development. She and her team are pursuing multiple projects that are engineering technologies to repair tissues, including understanding how aging impacts tissue regeneration.

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences honors excellence and convenes leaders to examine new ideas, address issues of importance to the nation and the world, and advance the public good.