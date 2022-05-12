Jamie Spangler Receives Maryland Outstanding Young Engineer Award

Jamie Spangler, the William R. Brody Faculty Scholar, assistant professor in the departments of Biomedical Engineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, and INBT affiliate researcher has been chosen by the Maryland Academy of Sciences to receive the Maryland Outstanding Young Engineer Award.

Conferred by the Maryland Science Center, this award recognizes and encourages the important work being done by Maryland’s young professional engineers. The Outstanding Young Engineer Award is given in the name of Allan C. Davis, a Baltimore native and 1917 graduate of Johns Hopkins University. A businessman and inventor, Davis held several patents, served as president of the Academy and chairman of the Board of Directors, and funded the Maryland Science Center’s Davis Planetarium.

Spangler’s research focuses on redesigning naturally occurring proteins and engineering molecules to overcome the shortcomings of existing medications and therapeutics.