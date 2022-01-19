Jamie Spangler Receives Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award

Jamie Spangler, the William R. Brody Faculty Scholar and assistant professor in the departments of biomedical engineering and chemical and biomolecular engineering, has been awarded a 2022 Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award by the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Spangler is also an affiliate researcher at the INBT.

These awards support “high-risk, high-reward” ideas with the potential to significantly impact the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of cancer. The Innovation Award is designed to provide support for exceptionally creative thinkers with a revolutionary idea that has strong potential for high impact in the cancer field, according to the foundation.

Jamie’s project, “Engineering multispecific down-regulating antibodies to advance cancer immunotherapy,” aims to develop a class of antibody therapeutics that target cancer-promoting pathways in a way that is different from current immunotherapies, with a goal of benefitting many more patients.