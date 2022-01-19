Jamie Spangler Receives Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award

January 19, 2022

Jamie Spangler, the William R. Brody Faculty Scholar and assistant professor in the departments of biomedical engineering and chemical and biomolecular engineering, has been awarded a 2022 Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award by the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Spangler is also an affiliate researcher at the INBT.

These awards support “high-risk, high-reward” ideas with the potential to significantly impact the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of cancer. The Innovation Award is designed to provide support for exceptionally creative thinkers with a revolutionary idea that has strong potential for high impact in the cancer field, according to the foundation.

Jamie’s project, “Engineering multispecific down-regulating antibodies to advance cancer immunotherapy,” aims to develop a class of antibody therapeutics that target cancer-promoting pathways in a way that is different from current immunotherapies, with a goal of benefitting many more patients.

0 likes