Jamie Spangler Appointed the William R. Brody Faculty Scholar

Jamie Spangler, assistant professor in the departments of Biomedical Engineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, has been appointed the William R. Brody Faculty Scholar. Spangler is also an affiliate faculty member at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology.

Established in 2008 by Robert Seder, university trustee, and Deborah L. Harmon in honor of former JHU President William R. Brody, the award supports promising young faculty in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. It was previously held by Rachel Karchin, a professor of biomedical engineering.

Spangler’s laboratory, located in the Translational Tissue Engineering Center at the School of Medicine, focuses on engineering molecular therapeutics that reshape immune cell behavior for targeted treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The overarching goal of her interdisciplinary research program is to provide new insights into protein behavior and to explore how proteins can be manipulated for medically relevant applications.