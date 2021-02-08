Every year, February 11 is a day to bring worldwide recognition to the important role and contributions women and girls make to the advancement of science and technology. It was established in 2015 by the United Nations and is known as International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It’s also a day to empower women and girls, promote gender equality in science, improve access to science education and opportunities for women and girls, and more.

On this day we would like to share some of the great research done by current and former women researchers at the INBT.