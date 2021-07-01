INBT Welcomes Summer 2021 Undergraduate Student Researchers

Every year, the INBT welcomes undergraduate students in three summer research programs: Nanotechnology for Biology and Bioengineering Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Rosetta Commons Research Experience for Undergraduates program, and NCI Systems Biology and Physical Oncology Summer program. Students spend 10-weeks away from their home university to engage in research projects that may not be available at their home university. They also participate in professional development training and networking while exploring the city of their host university. Meet some of our student researchers, learn about their projects, and follow them on social media.