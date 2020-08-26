INBT Seminar with Arvind Pathak

On August 18, 2020, the INBT hosted a seminar with guest speaker Arvind Pathak, an associate professor of Radiology, Oncology, Biomedical and Electrical Engineering at Johns Hopkins. He is also a member of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Institute of Computational Medicine and the Institute for NanoBioTechnology.

Image-based Vascular Phenotyping in Cancer, Tissue Engineering and Neuroscience

Abstract

This lecture highlighted the development of multiscale and multimodality imaging approaches in conjunction with novel computational and visualization tools to revolutionize our understanding of the role of blood vessels in cancer, tissue engineering and neuroscience applications. It showcased new functional imaging methods; image-based systems biology approaches; and the design of new imaging systems and software tools for characterizing the vascular microenvironment. Collectively, these innovations herald a new era in “image-based” phenotyping in preclinical models.