INBT Researchers Included in List of Highly Cited Researchers
The annual list recognizes researchers whose published papers rank in the top 1% of citations for field and year
Fifty-six Johns Hopkins researchers are among the 6,938 individuals on the annual Highly Cited Researchers list compiled by Clarivate Analytics. Using qualitative and quantitative analysis to identify researchers from across the globe whose work holds broad influence, the list is drawn from highly cited papers that rank in the top percentile of citations for field and publication year over the past decade.
Celebrating research achievement in 21 fields within the sciences and social sciences, the list uses Essential Science Indicators, or ESIs, to limit the disadvantages of early- and mid-career scientists. This year, Clarivate extended the qualitative analysis of the list to address concerns about potential misconduct, including plagiarism and falsified peer review.
Of the 6,938 individuals named to the list, 2,764 come from the United States—roughly 38% of the list. Johns Hopkins ranks 12th among global institutions in terms of number of researchers named to the list, and it is one of 51 institutions that is home to 26 or more Highly Cited Researchers.
INBT researchers include:
- Ted Dawson, School of Medicine (cross-field)
- Justin Hanes, School of Medicine (pharmacology and toxicology)
- Kenneth Pienta, School of Medicine (cross-field)
- Jeremy Walston, School of Medicine (cross-field)
See the full list and story by the Hub.
