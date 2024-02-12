INBT Hosts its First Career Day for PhD Candidates

The Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology hosted its first ever Career Day on Friday, January 26. Those in attendance were PhD candidates nearing the completion of their studies at Johns Hopkins and will soon transition to the work force. The institute invited professionals that have worked or currently work in the academic field, private research fields such as pharmaceutical and medical industries, government, and industry. The event provided an open platform for attendees to ask questions as they explore career path options and for the speakers not only to provide helpful tips on how to succeed in each field, but also manage expectations of what it is like to work in each field.

An essential skill speakers emphasized to attendees is the value of networking. They must be proactive in meeting people to build positive relationships that will benefit them now and in their professional future. Speakers also discussed many different routes candidates can pursue, such as industry or academia, to reach their career objectives. However, despite which route they pursued, working well on a team is crucial. “You will need to work well together, no matter how smart you are,” said Thomas Pisanic, associate research professor, at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. Other questions from the candidates included how they got started in their industries, as well as tips on how to best select your career path in either industry or academia.

To supplement the panel discussion, students received new headshots to use on LinkedIn in their career search and some requested assistance in helping with resume writing.

Speakers included:

Clifton Ray – Associate director, corporate engagement at the Whiting School of Engineering

Scott Seamen – Senior medical strategy manager at United Therapeutics

Joshua Heuslein – Senior scientist in the research department of Astellas Institute of Regenerative Medicine

Ashely Kiemen – Assistant professor of pathology and pncology, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Thomas Pisanic – Associate research professor, at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center