INBT Featured in Summer 2022 Engineering Magazine

Blooming Opportunity

Using low-cost but accurate tools, Ikbal Choudhury ’21 and his partners are bringing science education and environmental conservation to young students and teachers with limited resources through a non-profit company Choudhury co-founded in 2020 called the Open Field Collective. Read more…

Object Lessons

When it comes to everyday objects, engineers often have an uncommon fascination with the way things are designed and the reasons behind their utility. To get a glimpse into this unique way of thinking, we polled a variety of Johns Hopkins engineers and asked them to share their insights on a favorite object of their choosing. Their answers may surprise you. Read more…

Tech Tools: Easier on the Head and the Environment

Johns Hopkins engineers have created a shock-absorbing material that is light and reusable—and potentially a game changer in the manufacturing of helmets, body armor, and automobile and aerospace parts. Read more…

Designing Sustainable Plastics

Recycling plastic products is a challenge. Not only are a limited number of types of plastic recyclable, but because the recycling process also breaks down polymer chains and degrades the materials’ quality, many can only be recycled a few times. As a result, recycled plastics tend to be suitable for use only in low-value products, such as single-use grocery bags. Read more…