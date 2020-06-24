INBT Faculty Among Catalyst Award Recipients

The 2020 recipients of the Johns Hopkins Catalyst Awards have been announced and include two INBT faculty, Jamie Spangler (bottom left photo) and Sung Hoon Kang (bottom right photo). Jamie Spangler, affiliate faculty member of the INBT and assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Sung Hoon Kang, associate faculty member of the INBT and assistant profess in the Department of Mechanical Engineering are among the 36 early-career awardees representing the nine academic divisions across Hopkins and 30 departments.

Spangler, Kang, and all the awardees will receive $75,000 grant support and are offered mentoring sessions and events designed to connect them to colleagues at similar stages in their careers. Read the full post on the Hub and see the list of all the Catalyst awardees.