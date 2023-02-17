INBT Celebrates Engineers Week

Jude Phillip, INBT core researcher and assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering

What inspired you to become an engineer?

Growing up in Grenada, I had little idea of what engineering was. However, at age 7, I found out that chemical engineers manufactured medicines, and at that point, I was hooked. It was a naïve view of engineering, but it drove me to follow my passion for helping people and making an impact.

What advice do you have for aspiring engineers?

My advice to aspiring engineers is to stay curious and stay motivated. Curiosity and creativity go hand in hand. Often, the quality of our science and our impact can be tied to the questions that we ask. The motivation piece is about keeping our eyes on the ball and staying on track amidst all the failures and setbacks.

Engineering is amazing and holds so much potential for the future. As problem solvers, there are so many ways that we can impact the world, through technology, health, and the environment, to name a few.

What is the best part of being an engineer?

The best part of engineering is getting to work on problems with real-world applications and consequences. In my lab, we work on understanding why we age differently. Aging is incredibly important because we are all aging. I hope that our discoveries and the technologies we develop will impact aging, not only in theory but in practice—in real people.

What roles do engineers play in shaping the future?

From its inception, engineering has always played a critical role in our advancing societies. Today, we see drastic advances in health, technologies (e.g., clean energy. electric cars, automation), and infrastructure. Engineers are at the center of many of these. However, we need to improve representation and diversity to ensure a brighter, more resilient future. Engineers solve problems in teams; diverse teams bring broader perspectives and often find better solutions. As engineers, part of shaping the future requires improving access, increasing diversity, and helping to build an inclusive culture.