Highlights of the 18th Nano-Bio Symposium: Transforming Bioengineering with AI and Machine Learning
As the field of bioengineering continues to evolve, researchers require innovative tools to optimize experimental design, analyze large datasets, characterize complex biological systems, and identify knowledge gaps. Over the past few years, AI and machine learning have emerged as transformative tools poised to revolutionize bioengineering research and these models are driving advancements in drug discovery and design, nanoparticle formulation optimization, biomaterials and device development, medical imaging analysis, diagnostic strategies, tissue engineering, and more.
On Monday, May 5, the Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology hosted its 18th Nano-Bio Symposium, with this year’s topic being “Transforming Bioengineering Research with AI and Machine Learning.” The symposium explored the immense potential of integrating AI/ML with scientific expertise and human creativity to help propel bioengineering breakthroughs.
“From powering research breakthroughs to transforming industries, AI is now embedded in the fabric of discovery and innovation. We are witnessing the evolution of scientific inquiry—where data, algorithms, and human creativity are accelerating the pace of discovery, engineering design, and impact,” said T.E. Schlesinger, Benjamin T. Rome Dean at Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering.
The event featured two keynote speakers, two invited talks, a panel discussion featuring eight speakers from across Johns Hopkins University and various industries, and student presentations that went along with a poster session in the afternoon.
The first keynote speaker, Dong Shen, received his PhD from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 2010 in human genetics molecular biology. He is the CEO of RNAImmune, Inc., and talked about how AI can help drive development and production of the next generation of mRNA vaccines. Alexandra Sneider, who received her PhD from the Whiting School of Engineering in 2021 in chemical and biomolecular engineering, is now co-founder of Lila Sciences and gave the second keynote talk of the day. Sneider discussed how AI and machine learning are pioneering new technologies and scientific developments quicker than ever before.
The afternoon panel session focused on how AI and machine learning are empowering and working together with bioengineering research, while answering questions from attendees on the effects of AI in research moving forward.
A networking reception and poster competition followed, which featured research by undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdoctoral fellows across the INBT and Johns Hopkins. With the help of volunteer judges, over 65 people competed for five cash prizes, which were sponsored by the INBT and Tom and Lois Fekete. Tom Fekete, former INBT director of corporate partnerships, and his wife Lois have been generously sponsoring the undergraduate awards since 2019. Fekete was also in attendance for the symposium and awarded the prizes to the winners of the poster competition.
”AI and machine learning are also revolutionizing the way we approach bioengineering research—enabling faster hypothesis generation, smarter experimental design, and deeper insights from complex data,” Schlesinger said. “Generative AI offers researchers tools to model biological systems, simulate molecular behavior, and even design novel biomaterials. These technologies are not replacing researchers they are amplifying human expertise and imagination.”
Speakers
Denis Wirtz, PhD
AI-Enhanced 3D Cellular Imaging in Health and Disease
Vice Provost For Research, Johns Hopkins University
Core Researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and Theophilus Halley Smoot Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Johns Hopkins University
Biography
Bowen Li, PhD
AI-Driven Design of Lipid Nanoparticles for mRNA and Gene Editors Delivery
Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Toronto
Biography
Adam Gormley, PhD
Progress Towards a Self-Driving Biomaterials Laboratory
Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers University
Biography
Patrick Cahan, PhD
AI Meets Stem Cell Biology: Tales of Caution and Discovery
Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Biography
Jeff Gray, PhD
AI Tools for Antibody Engineering
Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Johns Hopkins University
Biography
Alexandra Sneider, PhD
Co-Founder / Head of Corporate Development, Lila Sciences
Biography
Alexis Battle, PhD
Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University
Director, Malone Center of Engineering, Johns Hopkins University
Co-Director, Data Science & AI Institute, Johns Hopkins University
Biography
Nathan Butchbinder, MS
Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Proscia
Biography
Dong Shen, MD, PhD
CEO of RNAImmune, Inc
Biography
Poster Competition Winners
Rebecca Kottke
Effects of Integrin Identity on Cell Mechanosensing in Fibroblasts
Tony Zheng
Ultrasensitive and Lavel-Free Measurement of Cellular Health State by Quantum-Limited Light Scattering
Undergraduate poster awards sponsored by Tom and Lois Fekete.
Autumn Greco
Adipocyte-Selective mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles for Cell Programming with Machine Learning Analysis
Nikita Sivakumar
Multi-Scale Modeling Elucidates How Different Motility Impacts Germinal Center B-T Interactions
Debanik Choudhury
Hypoxia Overrides Acidosis-Induced Suppression of Cancer Cell Migration and Dissemination
Christine Wei
Systemic Trafficking of mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles Following Intramuscular Injection Generates Potent Tissue-Specific T Cell Response