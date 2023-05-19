Gina Wadas Receives Top Donor Award

At this year’s Donor Appreciation Celebration, INBT’s own Gina Wadas was awarded with the Top Donor Award for all the charity projects she has led over the past year. This is the first ever Donor Appreciation Celebration at Johns Hopkins, created to honor and thank the donors and volunteers in 2022 that were so committed to giving back. Wadas is a communications associate within INBT and has regularly shown that she is dedicated in giving back to those in need within our community.

Wadas’ efforts within INBT in 2022 includes collecting 73 turkey baskets for the Vernon Rice Memorial Turkey Program and also sponsoring families and/or seniors for the Adopt-a-Family/Adopt-a-Senior Program. Gifts, clothing, and gift cards were collected for 17 senior citizens, adults and children as well as uniforms and school supplies for 11 students.