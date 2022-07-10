Engineering Genes and Genomes: Highlights of the 15th Nano-Bio Symposium

Engineering Genes and Genomes was the focus of the Institute for NanoBioTechnology’s 15th Nano-Bio Symposium on Friday, June 10, 2022. This year’s event went hybrid, which held virtual lectures and an in-person poster session and reception. The symposium is the INBT’s signature event that showcases and celebrates the latest discoveries from our multidisciplinary researcher teams and partners.

The event featured 10 speakers from across Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and School of Engineering, Spark Therapeutics, Harvard University, and MIT to discuss topics about genome structure and how to manipulate gene products. These included nanoscale system developments to deliver gene therapies in tissue and cell specific ways, RNA regulatory dynamics that govern how genotype manifests as phenotype, and genomic tagging to reveal lineage relationships in development and disease. The goal is to bring these advances to patients through safe, efficient, and equitable means.

“Today’s symposium focuses on engineering genes and genomics; an area where we are contributing to astonishing progress, and one that has important implications for biological understanding and the potential to deliver wholly new approaches to diagnostics and therapeutics,” said T.E. Schlesinger, the Benjamin T. Rome Dean at the Whiting School of Engineering.

The in-person poster session and reception returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. It featured over 30 posters, had over 100 attendees, and five poster winners. The two undergraduate poster awards are sponsored by Tom and Lois Fekete and the three graduate awards are sponsored by the INBT. Tom Fekete is the former INBT Director of Corporate Partnerships and retired in 2018 after ten years at the INBT. He was also in attendance to present the undergraduate awards and serve as a poster judge for the graduate students.

Virtual registrants came from all around the United States from California to Connecticut, but also outside the United States, including Colombia, England, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Australia, Brazil, Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, and Scotland to watch the virtual lectures. By extending it’s reach to places outside the Baltimore-area, INBT furthers its goal of bringing together people in academia, industry, and more to share knowledge, ideas, and foster new collaborations.