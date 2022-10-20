Deok-Ho Kim Elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

Deok-Ho Kim, an associate professor in the departments of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, associate researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology, and the founding director of the Hopkins Center for Microphysiological Systems, has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in recognition of his significant contributions to advanced biomaterials and biointerfaces, as well as multi-scale biofabrication technologies.

Deok-Ho’s pioneering research focuses on mechanobiology of human diseases and development of human organ-on-a-chip technologies for disease modeling, drug screening, and precision medicine. His innovations include microphysiological models of heart diseases, neurological disorders, and cancer, as well as micro/nano-fabricated devices for drug efficacy and toxicity screening. Using engineered microenvironments and patient-derived organotypic culture models, Deok-Ho seeks to advance understanding of human disease biology and improve biotherapeutic development.

The Royal Society of Chemistry, a professional society based in the United Kingdom, is the world’s oldest professional society of chemists. Founded in 1841, it has grown to include more than 54,000 members. The title of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry is granted to members of the RSC who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of chemical sciences. The names of newly elected Fellows are published each year in The Times.