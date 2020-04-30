Denis Wirtz Receives Fulbright Fellowship

Denis Wirtz, Theophilus Halley Smoot Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, vice provost for research at Johns Hopkins University, and co-founder and core faculty member at the Institute for NanoBioTechnologh on receiving a Fulbright fellowship to promote biomedical engineering education in Spain.

The Fulbright Specialist Program sends U.S. faculty members and professionals to academic institutions abroad for two to six weeks to serve as expert consultants.

Once travel restrictions are lifted, Denis will work with colleagues at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid to help the institution assess its biomedical engineering program, prepare for ABET accreditation, establish an undergraduate research program, and improve the program’s diversity.