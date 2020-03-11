COVID-19 Updates, Resources, and Information

You can get key resources and updates on COVID-19 here

The Whiting School and Johns Hopkins University’s approach to the COVID-19 epidemic is guided by our commitment to the safety and security of our community, our constituents, and our visitors. With that, we have determined it is prudent to postpone any Whiting sponsored events or activities, on or off campus, that involve 25 people or more until at least April 12.

Unfortunately, that means that the Women in Cancer Research Mini Seminar Series will be cancelled until further notice.

March 24: Ashani Weeraratna

April 14: Alision Klein

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and we will be in touch with additional information in the future.